Pep Guardiola has held talks with Declan Rice claims report

The transfer saga surrounding West Ham captain Declan Rice has taken an intriguing turn as Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola held a private meeting with the midfielder reports the Metro.

Guardiola’s aim was to convince Rice to reject a potential move to Arsenal and consider joining the ranks at the Etihad Stadium instead. The meeting adds another layer of intensity to the battle between the two Premier League giants for the talented England international.

West Ham swiftly turned down Manchester City’s initial bid for Rice, which was said to be an initial £80 million with additional add-ons worth £10 million. However, the Hammers are holding firm and seeking a transfer fee exceeding the £100 million mark, indicating their determination to get their full valuation for the player.

While Arsenal has made significant progress in their pursuit of Rice, it appears that Guardiola’s late intervention may have swayed the player’s preference. Mikel Arteta’s early contact and the enticing vision of a prominent role at Arsenal had initially attracted Rice. However, Guardiola’s persuasive skills and the prospect of filling potential gaps in City’s midfield following Ilkay Gundogan’s departure and the uncertainty surrounding Bernardo Silva’s future may have caught Rice’s attention.

Ultimately, the decision lies with Rice, who will weigh the advantages offered by Manchester City’s financial muscle and Arsenal’s promising project.

It is going to be a very interesting few days, especially if Man Utd also joins the battle for the signature of the West Ham captain.

