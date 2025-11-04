Pep Guardiola: “Hopefully Arsenal can concede a goal one day”

Liverpool, the defending champions, were considered Arsenal’s biggest threat heading into this season. Many felt the Reds would shift into another gear as they looked to retain their league crown. Yet, ten games into the campaign, they have not shown the level of intensity expected of a side aiming to keep pace with a high flying Arsenal.

Looking at the Premier League table now, it may in fact be Manchester City who emerge as the team to watch. Driven by Erling Haaland’s goalscoring form, the Citizens appear intent on closing the gap on the Gunners. They sit just six points behind and Mikel Arteta will know that is a margin City are more than capable of overturning over the course of a season.

Guardiola sends a message

Pep Guardiola, speaking after his side’s 3 to 1 win over Bournemouth, issued a clear message regarding the title race. The Spaniard said, as cited by Football London:

“Hopefully Arsenal can concede a goal one day. It’s not easy to face them. I had the feeling since the World Cup that we were in a good moment.

It’s just 10 games, still 28 to play. Many things are going to happen, but the important feeling is to be better and better.”

Arsenal must maintain consistency

For Arsenal, consistency remains crucial. Jurrien Timber recently urged his teammates not to be drawn into early title race debates, encouraging them to keep improving. One clear area of development lies in increasing goals from open play. Arsenal have been strong from set pieces, but if they begin scoring freely in possession, they could become incredibly difficult to stop, even for Manchester City.

What improvements do you think Arsenal still need to make to reach the next level?

Share your thoughts in the comments.

Daniel O

