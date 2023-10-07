Pep Guardiola insists Arsenal is back to the level of early Wenger days

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed the view that Arsenal has returned to the top echelons of English football, reminiscent of their strong competitive status during the eras of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger.

Guardiola’s comments highlight Arsenal’s resurgence, particularly their impressive performance in the Premier League last season, where they narrowly missed out on winning the title. In the current campaign, they have maintained their high standards and are considered strong contenders for the league title.

As the two teams prepare to face each other in an upcoming fixture, Guardiola acknowledges Arsenal’s considerable quality and their potential to pose a significant challenge to his Manchester City side.

Speaking on the rise of the Gunners, he said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘They fought to be champions and after couldn’t do it.

‘Arsenal is back to where they were, when they fought with Sir Alex [Ferguson’s] team.

‘When I arrived here they were not there and now they are back. In the calendar, you see when you have to go Emirates.

‘They make man marking sometimes, which sometimes allows you to do some process but after they are so aggressive. And the recruitment they have done is top, exceptional.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pep is trying to take the pressure away from his players and Mikel Arteta is smart enough to recognise this.

Our players must stay focused on the job at hand regardless of what Pep says in his pressers because we need to win that match.

