Pep Guardiola insists he doesn’t want to lose Arsenal target

Pep Guardiola insists he doesn’t want to lose Ilkay Gundogan as the German continues to be linked with a move to Arsenal.

The former Borussia Dortmund man has been at City since 2016 when he became one of Guardiola’s first signings for the club.

However, his current deal expires at the end of next season and a new one hasn’t been offered to him yet.

It seems he would leave the Etihad, and Arsenal wants to add him to their squad, according to multiple reports.

But Guardiola insists he wants the German to stay and blames Twitter accounts for circulating the rumours that he is leaving.

He said after the midfielder left the club to get married, as quoted by The Sun: “He had permission to go to Denmark, I congratulate him.

“I want him next season here, there’s no intention for him not to be here.

“Now he’s married he might want a new experience.

“All the great twitter accounts, say he’s going to leave but I didn’t know it. That’s the situation right now.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gundogan would be a great signing for us and he would bring useful experience to our first-team squad.

The former BVB man has played a pivotal role every time City wins a trophy and we need a player that will be that influential as we chase silverware.