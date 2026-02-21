Pep Guardiola insists he is only focused on his team’s next game

Pep Guardiola has declined to engage in discussion about Manchester City overtaking Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table, despite his side narrowing the gap between the two clubs.

City have endured a more inconsistent campaign by their own high standards, dropping more points than usual and finding themselves playing catch-up for much of the season. Arsenal currently retain the initiative in the title race, yet City’s experience in securing major honours remains a significant factor. Their squad possesses the depth and quality required to embark on a decisive winning run in the closing weeks of the term.

Catching Arsenal will not be straightforward, but the reigning champions can sense an opportunity. With the points difference reduced and momentum potentially shifting, City may believe that sustained pressure could see them move into first place. Arsenal’s recent failure to beat Wolves has only strengthened that perception among City supporters and players alike.

Guardiola Focused On Immediate Task

Despite the growing speculation, Guardiola has insisted that his attention remains solely on the next fixture. The City manager is keen to avoid distractions and appears determined to maintain a game-by-game approach as the season enters its critical phase.

City still has several demanding matches ahead, and Guardiola is aware that any lapse in concentration could undo the progress they have made in recent weeks.

Title Talk Put On Hold

Addressing the situation, Guardiola made his position clear as quoted by the Metro:

‘Twelve [more] games is a lot, like I said before. So Newcastle is my only concern.

‘We will be concerned about the League cup final against Arsenal when it is coming up, but for now it is Newcastle, a rest and after it Leeds. It has always been like that.’

His comments underline a disciplined mindset within the City camp, with full focus placed on immediate challenges rather than hypothetical scenarios in the title race.