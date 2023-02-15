Pep Guardiola insists Man City will fight for the league right to the end

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola remains confident that his team will continue to fight for the Premier League title despite having trailed Arsenal for much of this season.

City added Erling Haaland to their squad in the summer and the Norwegian has been in superb form so far.

The Citizens believed he could help them easily retain the league title, but that has been far from the case.

Although their main rivals Liverpool are struggling, Arsenal has emerged as a new force and as both clubs prepare to meet each other, Guardiola insists they will fight until the end.

The City gaffer said via The Daily Mail: ‘The biggest motivation is that I don’t want to drop the Premier League just because we are not who we are.

‘If they beat us because they are better then this is sport, I’ll be the first to congratulate them, as I’ve always done. But not because we are not there. You want it? OK, fight. Take it. It’s in our hands.

‘We’ll defend this title until the last day. This is what I’d like. To fight to the maximum to try to retain the title. If we don’t, accept it, but we need to give our best. My players have to feel that every day.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

City has been winning several trophies every season since Pep came to England and we do not expect them to give up on this one.

The game against them is a must-win for us and our players must enter the field ready to give all they have to secure victory.

