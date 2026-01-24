Pep Guardiola makes a bold claim about Arsenal

Pep Guardiola has praised Arsenal as the best team in the world at the moment as Manchester City continue to struggle to close the gap on the Gunners in the Premier League title race. The two clubs have developed a fierce rivalry in recent seasons, with City repeatedly edging past Arsenal to lift the league crown at the end of the campaign.

Arsenal’s Consistency Sets Them Apart

This season, however, the balance appears to have shifted. Mikel Arteta’s side have been far more consistent than City across the course of the campaign, regularly delivering strong performances and avoiding the lapses that have affected their rivals. In previous years, Arsenal have often faded during the decisive stages, but this time they have shown resilience and focus when it matters most.

There is a growing belief that this could finally be Arsenal’s year. The squad is convinced it has the quality and depth required to sustain a title challenge, and the players are determined not to let the opportunity slip away. Every match is being approached with the understanding that small margins could decide the destination of the trophy.

For many members of the team, this season represents a defining moment in their careers. They know that chances to win the Premier League do not come around often, and they are working hard on the pitch to ensure they capitalise on their current position. The emphasis has been on maintaining standards and avoiding complacency as the pressure intensifies.

Guardiola Admits City Are Chasing

Manchester City, meanwhile, have found it difficult to reach the level that has defined their dominance in recent seasons. Guardiola has acknowledged the challenge his side faces, admitting that Arsenal have set the benchmark. City are still fighting to remain competitive, but they require a significant improvement if they are to apply real pressure in the title race.

Speaking as reported by Mirror Football, Guardiola said, “They [Arsenal] are the best team in the world right now.

“We have to get better and hope they can give us one chance to catch them.”

His comments underline the scale of Arsenal’s achievement so far and highlight how highly their performances are being regarded, even by their closest rivals.