Pep Guardiola on Arsenal “Cup Final” – “If we lose this game, it will be almost over”

Man City can’t stop winning, which means Arsenal have no choice but to win too if the story this season has to have a beautiful ending.

After beating Leicester 3-1 in another dominant win, Pep Guardiola sent Arteta a message. His message was about his plans, not about whether Arsenal could also win this Friday-s match with Southampton.

The Man City boss admitted that everything is going according to plan for his team and that he feels they’re just where they ought to be at this point in time. The Spaniard admits he had hoped to be close to Arsenal as far as the league points are concerned when they played each other, and fortunately, that’s just how it has turned out. Though for that to happen, it took Arsenal dropping points at Liverpool; City have been attentive not to drop points.

“It is a ‘final’ to play more finals,” City Manager Pep Guardiola told the Mail. “If we lose this game, it will be almost over.

“It was important to arrive in the position that we spoke about a month ago, that hopefully we could arrive at the game against Arsenal and have the chance to be close to them.

“We wanted this opportunity, knowing how difficult it will be, but first we have the Champions League and the semi-final of the FA Cup.”

Man City don’t play again in the league until they take on Arsenal on April 26th. So they won’t be dropping any points. For Gooners, they’ll be hoping that they can take advantage of their main title rivals not playing next week, win against Southampton, and widen the gap between them and the Citizens to at least 7 points, though they would have played two extra games.

Guardiola’s things may be going according to plan, but Arteta could disrupt these plans next week when he travels with his team to the Etihad, as that’s the only way he can have an edge over City in the PL title race now that his side failed to leave the London stadium with all three points, drawing 2-2 with West Ham.

Darren N

