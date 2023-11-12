Pep Guardiola opens the door for Arsenal to sign more Man City players

Arsenal has welcomed several players from Manchester City since Mikel Arteta took charge at the end of 2019, with notable signings including Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Arteta’s prior tenure at City has influenced the playing style of his Arsenal team, creating a seamless transition for players moving from the Etihad to the Emirates.

While the influx of players like Jesus and Zinchenko contributed to Arsenal emerging as one of City’s main challengers in the Premier League last season, rumours circulated suggesting that City would no longer entertain transfers to Arsenal. The perception was that City now considers Arsenal a direct rival and is unwilling to facilitate their success.

However, when addressing the transfer of Cole Palmer to Chelsea last summer, Man City manager Pep Guardiola, asserted that he has no qualms about selling players to a direct competitor.

The Spanish gaffer said, as quoted by Football London:

“Never, ever (when asked if he would stop a player leaving).

“From my point of view, I give my opinion to the club and they decide if the transfer suits both sides and the player. Why? I think that means you are a small club.

“Big clubs, they don’t prefer (care), they make decisions for the benefit of all three parties. Players, both clubs and agents sometimes. So really it is not a problem. They want to go to Chelsea or [Manchester] United or Liverpool, whatever, what is the problem?”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is good news for us because several City players would do well on our books.

We may now look to add some of them to our group for a good fee and continue progressing as a club.

