Pep Guardiola praises Arsenal but we are still not on Man City’s level yet

It just feels like those annual Pep Guardiola praises that Arsenal receives when his team are playing the North London outfit.
Since Mikel Arteta took over at the red half of London, the former Barcelona manager patting the back of the Gunners has become a theme.
This time around, the story is certainly different. When he said that this Arsenal team “is one of the best of the past four or five years,” he just might be right.
"54 points to play… 54"
Pep Guardiola isn't getting carried away despite Man City being eight points clear at the top! 😅#PLonPrime #BREMCI pic.twitter.com/d6chEhkQ1q
— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 29, 2021
Unai Emery’s 22-game unbeaten run comes to my mind in his first season in-charge. Apart from that Arsenal have been pretty bad to say the least.
Speaking after the win against Brentford, which took his side eight points clear at the top, Guardiola said, “We have a game in London against Arsenal, maybe one of the top teams right now.”
The Spaniard tactician continued, “The best Arsenal in the last four or five years.”
i dreamt Arsenal won 1-0 against Man City yesterday night. #ARSMCI https://t.co/FKUQgejdqV
— Ras (@afcRasmus) December 27, 2021
That is certainly a huge praise. But Arsenal can’t get ahead of themselves. Championships are not win in December. Places in the league are not decided in December.
There’s still halfway to go. Either the ride will remain smooth, or it will get bumpy.
Guardiola also said that people will agree to the comments he made about Arsenal. But he maybe intentionally didn’t say one particular thing: that Arsenal are still miles away from his club.
#ManCity have now won each of their last 10 #PL games – the fourth time they've had a run of 10+ consecutive league wins under Pep Guardiola. No other manager in Premier League history has had more than two separate runs of 10+ wins. 🤯🐐 @OptaJoe
— City Xtra (@City_Xtra) December 29, 2021
The level of performance that the Blues put week-in and week-out is still a stuff the Gunners’ fans dream of.
City are title challengers whereas we are, at the moment, just top four contenders. Things might change in the next few years.
But it won’t change before Arsenal take on their Premier League counterparts on New Year’s Day.
But don’t forget, Pep Guardiola hasn’t won a single match against Airpods Albert 😉
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
99 days for the thief and one day for the guard. Yes, they have beaten Arsenal in their last ten encounters, but, this current Arsenal team is much more talented and stronger than those before, as Pep has so rightly acknowledged. Manchester city is beatable of course and teams lower down the table this season have defeated them by attacking them and not being overly defensive. If Crystal palace can beat them 2 nil, why can’t Arsenal do the same? Arsenal must be tight as a unit defensively, but must be brave, fearless and relentless in attack and take the fight to Manchester city. Sitting back defending all the through the game against top three is a recipe for defeat, and in most cases it is not whether you are going to lose, but,instead by how many goals. Therefore Arsenal must believe and fight to keep their top four spot chances alive, by upping their resolve. Hustle, press or whatever, don’t make it easy for city and put in a very good shift on your turf. They struggled at Brentford yesterday. Arsenal can beat them on new years day.
Arsenal will defeat Liverpool 2 nil.
To beat man city, means we have to be very physical and must take our chances,
I love the idea of playing Martinelli, Lacazette and saka upfront, they press high and both wingers are fast, strong and have quick feet, this should push man City back a little,
We would need same in the midfield, a reason one like Tavares would be needed along side Partey and Odegaard, the former to win midfield battles and the latter for long passes,
Man city full backs must be neutralized, especially cancelo,
We really messed up against Liverpool, hope we learnt our lesson,