Pep Guardiola praises former Arsenal man after Champions League clash

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes Arsenal let go of a player who’s actually “really good” in Nicolas Pepe.

Back in 2019, Arsenal spent £72 million to prise Pepe from LOSC Lille, convinced they were signing a world-beater. But four years later, it became clear he wasn’t that – at least not for them.

Pepe produced flashes of brilliance, yet inconsistency plagued his time at the Emirates. And in a game where consistency is everything, the Ivorian ultimately flopped in North London.

In 2023, he departed for nothing, many viewing it as £72 million down the drain.

Far from Arsenal, Pepe has worked hard to rebuild his career. At Trabzonspor in 2023-24, he contributed five goals and two assists across 19 appearances. Last summer, he joined Villarreal, where his 13 goal contributions have helped the Spanish side compete domestically and qualify for the Champions League.

Guardiola full of praise

During Villarreal’s recent Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Estadio de la Cerámica, Pepe caught Guardiola’s eye. Despite Villarreal falling 2-0, the City manager was full of admiration for the winger.

Speaking after the match, Guardiola said via YouTube:

“He’s really good. It’s a long time ago that he played for Arsenal. I’m happy he’s playing here. When Arsenal paid the money, the amount they paid, it’s because he’s a really good player. Otherwise, it doesn’t happen. Dangerous player.”

A perfect reinvention

It never truly clicked for Pepe in North London, but it’s refreshing to see him carving out a new chapter. He’s showcasing his class – something Arsenal fans only glimpsed – and it’s only right to applaud his resurgence after being written off as a flop not so long ago. Nicolas Pepe opens up on his Arsenal spell.

As the saying goes, once a Gunner, always a Gunner. And with Thomas Partey joining Villarreal last summer on a free transfer, the pair have reunited, playing key roles in the Spanish side’s push for success.

