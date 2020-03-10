Pep Guardiola predicts what will happen to Arsenal under Mikel Arteta

Pep Guardiola is confident that Mikel Arteta will bring success to Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola has hailed the job that Mikel Arteta is doing at Arsenal and the Catalan predicts that the future is bright for Arsenal under his former assistant manager.

Arteta left Manchester City last December after more than three years as Pep Guardiola’s assistant as he accepted the challenge of becoming the next Arsenal manager.

He has helped the Gunners stabilise their team and they will visit his former side on Wednesday having not lost any of their Premier League games this year.

Arteta has gradually made Arsenal more competitive and a shock win for them at the Etihad could help them secure qualification for the top six or even better.

Ahead of their game, Pep Guardiola has assured Arsenal’s fans that their team is in good hands and that they can be content that the future under Arteta would be a better one.

“I was convinced he would be a manager when the opportunity comes and this was the opportunity for him,” Guardiola said in his pre-match press conference, as per the Manchester Evening News.

“His ideas are already in the team, his positional play is getting better.

“I’m convinced Arsenal will get better.”

Guardiola also revealed that he and Arteta are always in contact with each other despite working at two different clubs now.

“Very often,” Guardiola added. “He doesn’t need my help.

“We talk about everything, family, friends, colleagues, how he’s settling the team.”