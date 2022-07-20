Video – Pep Guardiola publicly says goodbye to Zinchenko on joining Arsenal

Earlier I put up a post on Just Arsenal where the Man City star Rodri admitted that “Oleks is not with us any more”, and now I have found a video of Pep Guardiola announcing that he and his team were happy that they had the chance to say a proper goodbye to the Ukranian, as he left the squad to fly across America to join up with Arsenal in Orlando.

🗣 “It was nice yesterday with Alex [Zinchenko] because we could say goodbye properly.” Pep Guardiola pays tribute to Oleksandr Zinchenko after he agreed a move to Arsenal pic.twitter.com/PSpasVsOhX — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 20, 2022

And as a little bonus we have City’s Kyle Walker saying that Zinchenko was a popular player and he was going to be missed by his man city team-mates…

🗣 “He’s going to be a miss.” Kyle Walker on Oleksandr Zinchenko leaving Manchester City for Arsenal pic.twitter.com/V1YnvWlA0l — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 20, 2022

So, knowing Arsenal, I imagine we won’t get the official announcement until after the team get back from America, and hopefully the home fans will get to see him in the Emirates Cup game against Sevilla…

———————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch highlights from Arsenal’s open training session on our preseason tour of the USA

Please watch, enjoy, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids