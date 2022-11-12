Pep Guardiola rubbishes talk of Arteta learning from him

Mikel Arteta spent time as Pep Guardiola’s assistant manager at Manchester City after hanging up his playing boots.
The ex-midfielder was still working with the Premier League champions when Arsenal offered him the job as their manager.
He has since proven to be a good appointment and his team tops the EPL table now.
City has dominated the competition in the last few seasons and is just behind the Gunners on the league table.
Interestingly, master and student are both chasing the league title now and most fans attribute Arteta’s success to the time he spent with Pep.
However, the City manager refuses to take that credit. He said via The Daily Mail:
‘I’d like to say a lot (of City influence at the Emirates) but I’d lie to you. Mikel and I worked together for 3 years.
‘He was taught since he was born. Maybe I learned more off him than he did off me when we worked together.
‘Arsenal have the work ethic, the talent, the support. In the bad moment in the beginning, Mikel had the support in the decisions unconditionally.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Pep is just being humble, but he remains one of the best managers in the world and Arteta certainly learned a few things from him.
There are similarities between how Arsenal and City play and it is easy to see that Pep has a huge influence on how Arteta manages his team.
Any manager worth his salt will be influenced by previous managers, good or bad. It’s up to him to pick out what he sees as the best bits, ignore the worst bits and unsurprisingly add their own ideas into the mix
Pep said as much in the 1st year Arteta was his assistant. Arteta’s knowledge of the premier league was invaluable to Pep when he took over City.
No doubt Arteta has learnt things of Pep himself but they were friends before he went City so certain ideas had been discussed at length prior to Arteta working with him.
PLayer management is one of the biggest issues in modern football. Learning how a successful manager does it has to be beneficial.
And then there’s comparing notes on formations, tactics etc. It’s hard to see how all that wouldn’t be of great help to anyone.
And there’s no shame in that; no-one should ever feel ashamed of a good education.
Forget Pep’s usual humility in these stuff – give Arteta his f credits. TBVH, I honestly don’t see us play like City a bit – we are an absolutely different team to them.
How many talks have we heard about who Pep learnt from, like he was just born with everything, grew up to be who he is, without LEARNING from anyone! My point is, everyone surely has learnt a thing from different persons, and no one blabs about that, but it’s all about what you’re doing with those.
Arteta has made the most of the patience and backings he’s had, and deserves just the accolades like he also rightly had the sticks earlier – give the man his respect and not rubbish it on some BS Pep talks.
Arteta surely have learnt some top coaching skills in his days at Man City. Under Pep Guardiola’s coaching tutelage arguably the proclaimed best football coach/manager in the World.
But that’s aside as us Gooners are already basking in excitement ahead of our dear own Arsenal taking on Wolves at away tonight in the Epl. Capitalized on Man City’s surprised of dropping 3 vital points at home to Brentford’s Ivan Tony 2 goals match winner.
Thus, give Arsenal the chance to go 5 points clear on the table to their closest rivals Man City who are challenging Arsenal to the Epl this season.
Therefore, the Gunners should make it count for Arsenal in the tonight’s Epl match encounter between Wolves and them. By beating them to the collection of all the 3 points at stake in the match for collection. And collect all staying 5 points clear on top of the League going in to the break from tomorrow the commencement of the football World Cup.
Pep and his players , unlike their owners, are good people. It is hard to ever dislike the engaging, though extremely human Guardiola. And I DO NOT DISLIKE HIM AT ALL, QUITE THE REVERSE.
However, as with Newcastle now too, when a club has owners who are unprintably awful , as both those clubs do, no rival club can possibly accept them as proper or ethical clubs , however brilliant their managers and players may be. That is lifes reality .
If you are a corrupt owner, you have already lost the battle of life , however many baubles you may gain for your toy club through your corruptly obtained “wealth”!
