Pep Guardiola says “Arsenal are back” and “going to the Emirates is one of the toughest”

If there is one club that Premier League fans are eager to see how they do this season, it is Arsenal. Pep Guardiola has already said that the Gunners are back at their best. Could Arteta’s team make such predictions come true? Arsenal fans feel they will win the league. After 12 games, they have only lost once and are a point behind league leaders Manchester City. So, can Arsenal live up to their high expectations?

Arteta, who was a vital member of Guardiola’s coaching staff at Manchester City, appears to have integrated his mentor’s (Guardiola’s) strategic tactics while adding his own flair to the Arsenal setup since joining the club in 2019.

Season after season, Arsenal improves.

Their performances in the early parts of this season have been distinguished by a blend of youthful energy and seasoned poise, and they are hinting they are exactly what Guardiola indicated they could be.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Guardiola said: “They [Arsenal] are a good team, second they make man marking sometimes, allow you to do some process but after they are so aggressive. They have a clear pattern and really good team.

“They fought to be champions and now they’re here again. Arsenal are back. When I was a young boy and at Barcelona, Arsenal always were there I saw them fighting with Fergy’s [Sir Alex Ferguson] teams but now they’re back. When you look at the calendar, going to the Emirates is one of the toughest ones.”

Guardiola’s claims will be remembered throughout the season as a prophetic whisper that adds another layer of excitement to the 2023-24 Premier League narrative.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can convert praise into achievement, but one thing is certain: Guardiola’s comments indicate a rising power in North London, and the footballing world is waiting to see how the Gunners turn the Manchester City manager’s words into reality.

Darren N

