Pep Guardiola says beating Arsenal is not decisive

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has continued to play down the importance of their win against Arsenal last night in the Premier League title race.

The Gunners have topped the league standings for much of this season and were hopeful they would get a result at the Etihad.

After three consecutive draws in the league, they had to avoid defeat at City to maintain a strong chance of winning the title.

However, they lost what is arguably their most important match in the title run-in.

City still has two games in hand on the Gunners and will go top if they win at least one fo them, yet Guardiola has continued to play down the importance of their match against Arsenal.

He said via The Daily Mail: ‘It was an important game, not decisive but important.

‘We played very good. I know the opponent we played. They’re still top, I know it sounds naive what I’m saying but we are still behind. We are still there.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating City was a very important outcome for us, but we could not achieve it, which means our bid to win the crown is now in jeopardy and City must drop several points to bring us back as favourites.

See the latest Arsenal press conferences for Arteta (including discussing Man City) at subscribe to JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…