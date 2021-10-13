Pep Guardiola wants Arsenal target as an alternative to Kane

Manchester City will compete with Arsenal for Alexander Isak as they look for alternatives to Harry Kane.

Isak has been an Arsenal target for some time now and The Athletic reported earlier in the summer that they were keeping tabs on him.

Several reports have since discussed Arsenal’s continued interest in his signature, but signing him might have become harder now.

Fichajes.net reports that Pep Guardiola is looking for alternatives to Harry Kane after failing to land the England captain in the summer.

One of his prime targets is Isak and Manchester City could move to sign him in the next summer transfer window.

Arsenal needs to reinforce their attack next after investing in the midfield and defence in the last transfer window.

Their attack could experience a major shakeup with Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette, both leaving them.

Isak could be a great signing and at 22, he has so much more room for improvement.

He could benefit from being an understudy of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for at least one season before the striker leaves the Emirates.

His current Real Sociedad deal doesn’t expire until 2024 and that means the Spanish club is in a good position to negotiate for a huge transfer fee.