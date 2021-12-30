Pep Guardiola worried about playing Arsenal on Saturday

The Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola saw his team struggle to get past Brentford last night, but City still extended their lead at the top of the Premier League thanks to a last minute equalizer for Brighton against Chelsea.

But his team only have two days to recover before they have to return to London to face Arsenal at the Emirates on Saturday lunchtime, and the Spaniard is well aware that the Gunners are a very hard team to beat at the moment, and he praised his old assistant Mikel Arteta by saying that this was “the best Arsenal team in the last four or five years”,

Guardiola told Amazon Prime Sport, as transcribed by the Mirror this morning: “There are 54 points to play for. It is not expected to have this distance for eight and nine, but Liverpool play one game less.

“But is is 54 points. In December no one is champion. We are going to lose games. I see in my mind, Arsenal, Chelsea, Southampton coming.

“We have a game in London against Arsenal, maybe one of the top teams right now. The best Arsenal in the last four or five years

“I cannot say more than congratulations to the team but we must focus.”

Arsenal are very lucky that they had their gane against Wolves postponed, so it means our first team should be fully rested, so although Arteta will not be able to be at the game after contracting Covid again, at least we should be fully prepared to make life as hard as possible for the Champions…

