Pepe and Smith Rowe score as more Arsenal players impress for their country

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was one of Arsenal’s stars who scored as the international break gradually comes to a close.

The Gabon star was among the goals as he scored the opener in a 2-0 win over Angola to keep their slim hopes of making the next World Cup alive.

Arsenal reports on its website that the striker also set up the second goal for his teammate, Alex Moussounda, to make the result safe.

Nicolas Pepe was also among the goals as Ivory Coast defeated Malawi 2-1 in Cotonou.

The winger scored the first goal of the game, but their opponents equalised before AC Milan’s Franck Kessie scored the winner.

Emile Smith Rowe was the third Arsenal player who scored for his nation in the last round of matches.

The midfielder scored the only goal as 10-men England Under-21 secured a narrow win over a stubborn Andorra side.

He was the Man of the Match and was replaced later on by his Arsenal teammate, Folarin Balogun.

Martin Odegaard was the captain as Norway defeated Montenegro in their latest game and he was subbed off with 8 minutes left to play.

Mohamed Elneny completed 90 minutes as Egypt beat Libya 3-0 in their latest World Cup qualifying match.

Finally, Karl Hein was in goal as his Estonia national team lost narrowly 1-0 to Wales.