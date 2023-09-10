Pepe breaks silence after leaving Arsenal for Turkish club

Nicolas Pepe has put an end to his Arsenal tenure by joining Trabzonspor recently, marking the conclusion of one of the most ill-fitting partnerships in recent Premier League history.
The Ivorian arrived at Arsenal as the club’s record signing, but he fell far short of justifying the hefty price tag attached to his acquisition.
With Pepe’s departure from the Emirates, Arsenal can now shift their focus to other players in their squad, and they have a new record signing who appears to have the potential to make a significant impact.
Following his exit from the club, Arsenal issued a statement regarding his departure and Football London revealed the winger reposted the Gunners’ post on his Instagram story and captioned it: “Gunners Fam *red heart* *salute emoji*.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Pepe goes down as one of the worst signings in Premier League history because of his transfer fee.
It is still baffling that our executives at the time sanctioned such a purchase when they knew the Premier League was much harder than Ligue 1.
He is now off to Turkiye and might perform very well in their top flight. The quality of the competition does not come close to what is obtainable in the Premier League.
His transfer will teach our deal makers that they need to do better in player recruitment going forward.
JustArsenal Show – NEO discusses Arteta’s evolving tactics and discusses whether Kai Havertz could be considered a flop after his four games…
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
For “our deal makers” read SANLLEHI, THE FRAUD, who made loads of money personally from signing Pepe, at the expense of all connected with our club.
And not long after, hey presto, one day SANLLEHI WAS SUDDENLY GONE. Just like that! Never to be seen again.
Brighter GOONERS have known all along precisely WHY he vanished.
Whoever is posting these articles about Pepe is always focusing on the management board who signed him. Why not ask how much we got for him? Chelsea will not complain about Havertz cos they got basically what they paid for him 3 years ago. We got nothing.
And let’s be honest, Pepe was worth that going by his showings in France. Don’t forget he chose us over Napoli meaning there was a bidding war. It’s just like we got Rice instead of City. He’s not a £72m player but we should have gotten something worthwhile for him.
And lest I forget, West Ham offered £30m for Maguire. Yes… same Maguire you know
Its a shame his time at Arsenal comes down to this.