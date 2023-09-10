Pepe breaks silence after leaving Arsenal for Turkish club

Nicolas Pepe has put an end to his Arsenal tenure by joining Trabzonspor recently, marking the conclusion of one of the most ill-fitting partnerships in recent Premier League history.

The Ivorian arrived at Arsenal as the club’s record signing, but he fell far short of justifying the hefty price tag attached to his acquisition.

With Pepe’s departure from the Emirates, Arsenal can now shift their focus to other players in their squad, and they have a new record signing who appears to have the potential to make a significant impact.

Following his exit from the club, Arsenal issued a statement regarding his departure and Football London revealed the winger reposted the Gunners’ post on his Instagram story and captioned it: “Gunners Fam *red heart* *salute emoji*.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pepe goes down as one of the worst signings in Premier League history because of his transfer fee.

It is still baffling that our executives at the time sanctioned such a purchase when they knew the Premier League was much harder than Ligue 1.

He is now off to Turkiye and might perform very well in their top flight. The quality of the competition does not come close to what is obtainable in the Premier League.

His transfer will teach our deal makers that they need to do better in player recruitment going forward.

