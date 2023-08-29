Pepe does not want to move to Turkiye to end his Arsenal nightmare

Nicolas Pepe’s departure from Arsenal is imminent, as the player is clearly not part of the Gunners’ future plans.

Pepe’s time at the Emirates Stadium has been marked by underwhelming performances, and he is eager to put an end to his disappointing stint with the club.

Arsenal is more than willing to facilitate his departure and was pleased when reports emerged suggesting that Besiktas had come to an agreement with the Ivorian winger.

However, according to a report from Foot Mercato, Pepe is not inclined to make a move to Turkey and is now exploring other potential destinations.

Sources indicate that he is being courted for a transfer to either Saudi Arabia or Germany, both of which have expressed interest in acquiring his services.

For Arsenal, the primary objective is to see Pepe move on, and they are not particularly concerned about the specific location of his next club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pepe has flopped and we have moved on from him as fast as possible, so we just need to find him a new home.

The attacker is one of the poorest signings we have ever made and we are sure that fans would be eager to see him finally leave.

The club must make it easy for any suitor who emerges for his signature, even if it means allowing him to leave as a free agent.

