Pepe does the right thing after silly sending off

Nicolas Pepe earned a red card when Arsenal played Leeds United yesterday. The Ivorian let his struggling team down as they had to fight with ten men in a game that they needed to win.

His dismissal didn’t impress Mikel Arteta, who had been leaving him on the bench before the international break.

The Spaniard said after the match that it was unacceptable, Pepe has now apologised for letting his teammates down.

Arsenal had been struggling in the game during the first half and they came back for the second half with renewed energy to get something from the game.

But just a few minutes into the half, Pepe got himself sent off for a silly and unnecessary headbutt on Leeds ace, Ezgjan Alioski.

Arsenal had to defend for their lives for the rest of the game and they eventually ended the match with a clean sheet.

Pepe took to his official Instagram account to apologise, he wrote: “Yesterday I have let my team down at a crucial time of the game and there is no excuses for my behaviour.

“I’m deeply sorry and would like to apologise to the fans, my team-mates, my coach and everyone else at the club.”