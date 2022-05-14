Pepe gives big hint he is leaving Arsenal this summer

Pepe drops major hint regarding his Arsenal future
Regardless of whether Arsenal finish in the Champions League or Europa League places, the Gunners are expected to be busy in the upcoming transfer window.
Several players are expected to join and depart at the same time. Nicolas Pepe is one name that can be shown the door. Since his record £72 million move from French side Lille in the summer of 2019, the Ivorian has done little to convince the Arsenal hierarchy that he deserves to stay at the Emirates Stadium beyond this summer.
https://twitter.com/adamkeys_/status/1523374969492705280
The 26-year-old has just played 652 minutes of football in the Premier League this season. Adding his total minutes on the pitch in all competitions doesn’t portray a pretty picture either. With just 922 minutes of playing action in the current campaign, it is only natural that Arsenal’s record signing would be pushing for a move in the summer.
And he has already dropped a major hint by changing his agent just prior to the start of the 2022 summer transfer window.
Nicolas Pepe has announced that he’s changed his agent ahead of the summer transfer window. #AFC pic.twitter.com/4kCsKuVMDo
— Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) May 13, 2022
It’s safe to say that Unai Emery then, and Mikel Arteta, now don’t fancy Pepe in the starting eleven. And nobody can argue with them about it.
Attacking wise, the Ivorian is very predictable with his dribbling skills, while he contributes little when the ball heads in the opposite direction.
If the London side receive even a half decent offer for the winger, the club should bite the hand off of the interested club.
🚨 Sevilla want to sign Nicolas Pepe on loan with an option to buy permanently. 🔴 #AFC 🔴 #SevillaFC pic.twitter.com/EikdUjq9Vz
— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) May 11, 2022
Spanish side Sevilla are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of the Ivorian, who looks set to have run his race at the Emirates Stadium.
It’s time that Arsenal cut their losses and move on with a better substitute.
Because it has not gone the way Arsenal board and the fans would have liked it to go.
With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having already left the club, and Alexander Lacazette and Pepe look likely to follow suit, it’s time to put an end to a story, which looked exciting at the beginning.
Another mistake the club is about to make.
Arteta should learn how to utilise his players and get the best out of them.
Pepe is a top quality player. You cant show your qualities by being on the bench all season
Pepe made the mistake of not learning to speak English in over 3 years….
@ Admin Pat, You mean Pepe still cant communicate in English after 3 years at Arsenal?
I just want Arteta to give him a chance. we cant invest 72m pounds on a player and fail to get the best out of him.
He should have been rotated with Saka more. which in turn would give Saka the rest he deserves and more game time to Pepe.
Remember, he was scoring goals towards the end of last season.
And was sent straight to the bench this season.
A player cant show his qualities by seating on the bench
Hooray!!!!
Learn the 65 common words and phrases and watch English movies without translation and communicate with teammates in English…he deserves been benched
Aaron Hickney is here. Second deal of the summer!
Personally I cannot wait to be rid of the unproductive and huge liability that is PEPE . I believe it was the DISCREDITED Sanllehi who forced him on Emery, who instead wanted ZAHA, as was widely known by football lovers everywhere .
That Zaha ship has long ago sailed; he is now 29 and won’t happen with us.
But as for PEPE, HE HAS BEEN A FINANCIAL AND PLAYING DISASTER AND WE NEED HIM OUT ASAP, for whatever we can get. But mainly we need him out asap!