Pepe gives big hint he is leaving Arsenal this summer

Regardless of whether Arsenal finish in the Champions League or Europa League places, the Gunners are expected to be busy in the upcoming transfer window.

Several players are expected to join and depart at the same time. Nicolas Pepe is one name that can be shown the door. Since his record £72 million move from French side Lille in the summer of 2019, the Ivorian has done little to convince the Arsenal hierarchy that he deserves to stay at the Emirates Stadium beyond this summer.

https://twitter.com/adamkeys_/status/1523374969492705280

The 26-year-old has just played 652 minutes of football in the Premier League this season. Adding his total minutes on the pitch in all competitions doesn’t portray a pretty picture either. With just 922 minutes of playing action in the current campaign, it is only natural that Arsenal’s record signing would be pushing for a move in the summer.

And he has already dropped a major hint by changing his agent just prior to the start of the 2022 summer transfer window.

Nicolas Pepe has announced that he’s changed his agent ahead of the summer transfer window. #AFC pic.twitter.com/4kCsKuVMDo — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) May 13, 2022

It’s safe to say that Unai Emery then, and Mikel Arteta, now don’t fancy Pepe in the starting eleven. And nobody can argue with them about it.

Attacking wise, the Ivorian is very predictable with his dribbling skills, while he contributes little when the ball heads in the opposite direction.

If the London side receive even a half decent offer for the winger, the club should bite the hand off of the interested club.

🚨 Sevilla want to sign Nicolas Pepe on loan with an option to buy permanently. 🔴 #AFC 🔴 #SevillaFC pic.twitter.com/EikdUjq9Vz — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) May 11, 2022

Spanish side Sevilla are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of the Ivorian, who looks set to have run his race at the Emirates Stadium.

It’s time that Arsenal cut their losses and move on with a better substitute.

Because it has not gone the way Arsenal board and the fans would have liked it to go.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having already left the club, and Alexander Lacazette and Pepe look likely to follow suit, it’s time to put an end to a story, which looked exciting at the beginning.

