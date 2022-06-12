Pepe has to leave Arsenal to make room for a replacement (Raphinha?)

It seems that nearly all the Arsenal transfer rumours seem to be links with mostly Brazilian players, as our South American contingent seems to growing rapidly. Marquinhos is expected to be announced shortly, and hopefully Gabriel Jesus will be right behind him.
And now, the Arsenal man Charles Watts has confirmed from inside sources that the Gunners are “indeed interested” in the Leeds United winger Raphinha, but before they can make any bid, they have to make room for the winger by selling off Pepe, who has grown very frustrated at not getting any game time under Arteta.
Watts said on his YouTube video: “I have since been able to confirm that news that Arsenal are indeed interested in Raphinha. As far as I’m aware, the interest hasn’t got to any official stage yet. Arsenal haven’t started official talks with Leeds. This is all muscling for position behind the scenes really. Barcelona still very much the favourites when it comes to him,”
“I think what happens with Nicolas Pepe is going to be key. I don’t see a way that Raphinha arrives if Nicolas Pepe stays. They both play in the same position, both play on the right. You’ve got Bukayo Saka there already. And it doesn’t really make sense financially if you’re bringing Raphinha in while Pepe is still at the club.”
There is no doubt that Arteta doesn’t trust Pepe, and whoever Arteta intends to bring in to replace him, it is a priority to get him off the off the wage bill as soon as possible.
Raphinha would be great choice, but I am sure there are very many other top class wingers available that could replace the Ivorian international. Let’s hope moneybags PSG are willing to pay big money for him…
Another big money disappointment.
And we keep pelting Kroenke. The guy has sanctioned funds and those were funds were mismanaged under Wenger / Gazidis, Emery / Raul, and even under Arteta / Edu (the Ben White signing). I might turn out to be wrong but what was the point of us spending £50 million on Ben White? Still don’t see the hype..
But we have absolutely mismanaged the funds on overratee / overhyped players that have taken us nowhere in these last 9 years.
The BW transfer is often questioned. One of the issues is that we needed to replace Luiz. There are quite a few on here who have suggested that we should have simply played on with Holding and kept Saliba as backup/competition. Given the situation from the previous season where Luiz was benching Holding and the uncertainties about Saliba I don’t think that was a viable approach.
The question then was where do you find a good quality centre back that could go straight into the team and was under 25. There is also the premium attached to young British players to consider.
Most of us would probably agree that BW is not a £50 mill pound player at this stage but there was a rationale for the transfer.
Raphinha is a superb player, but it dosn’t make sense for him to be backup cover for Saka? Does it? I don’t understand this one. Raphinha needs to play regularly cos he is too good for the bench. Pure click bait and It tempted me to read 🙂
We will be playing about 20 games more than last season, and as Arteta himself said: He wants two quality players for every position…
Since we play on Thursday and the weekend, we cannot play Saka twice a week, so Raphinha would be an astute transfer by Mikel. A very exciting player, head and shoulders over Pepe, let’s hope it happens unless Mikel plans to use Nelson for Europe.The future looks exciting with Mikel at the helm.
I agree that Pepe should go…Hopefully with someone prepared to pay a reasonable fee ( although a fraction of his purchase price obviously) for him.
However it makes no sense to replace him with Raphinha or anyone else for that matter as Arsenal now have Saka,Martinelli,ESR,Marquinos and Nelson who can all play wide on the left or right.
Arsenal need to buy a 1st class cf who can be a real attacking threat…and I dont mean the City reject who struggles to hit double figures playing for one of the highest scoring teams in Europe or a 6ft 5″ tattooed Italian who looked mediocre to say the least against a poor England side last night.
Arsenal’s transfer dithering has been an ongoing problem for over 15 years now and if Edu isn’t capable then someone else needs to be brought in who’s able to get business done in the way that David Dean used to do!!
Having raphinha and saka in the same squad is not too much for a team like arsenal.Afterall you are the one’s moaning about arteta not rotating the team when you all know that we lack depht in quality,so for me landing raphinha is a no brainer and a must cos i trust him to thrive and deliver in our team.
Pepe has to go regardless.
What another transfer cock up.