Pepe has to leave Arsenal to make room for a replacement (Raphinha?)

It seems that nearly all the Arsenal transfer rumours seem to be links with mostly Brazilian players, as our South American contingent seems to growing rapidly. Marquinhos is expected to be announced shortly, and hopefully Gabriel Jesus will be right behind him.

And now, the Arsenal man Charles Watts has confirmed from inside sources that the Gunners are “indeed interested” in the Leeds United winger Raphinha, but before they can make any bid, they have to make room for the winger by selling off Pepe, who has grown very frustrated at not getting any game time under Arteta.

Watts said on his YouTube video: “I have since been able to confirm that news that Arsenal are indeed interested in Raphinha. As far as I’m aware, the interest hasn’t got to any official stage yet. Arsenal haven’t started official talks with Leeds. This is all muscling for position behind the scenes really. Barcelona still very much the favourites when it comes to him,”

“I think what happens with Nicolas Pepe is going to be key. I don’t see a way that Raphinha arrives if Nicolas Pepe stays. They both play in the same position, both play on the right. You’ve got Bukayo Saka there already. And it doesn’t really make sense financially if you’re bringing Raphinha in while Pepe is still at the club.”

There is no doubt that Arteta doesn’t trust Pepe, and whoever Arteta intends to bring in to replace him, it is a priority to get him off the off the wage bill as soon as possible.

Raphinha would be great choice, but I am sure there are very many other top class wingers available that could replace the Ivorian international. Let’s hope moneybags PSG are willing to pay big money for him…

———-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – The JustArsenal Show: Should Arsenal make Bukayo Saka our highest paid player?