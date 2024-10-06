Pepe insists he only sees the positives from his Arsenal spell

Nicolas Pepe insists he focuses only on the positives from his spell as an Arsenal player, despite the possibility of being remembered as one of the biggest flops in the club’s history.

Arsenal broke their transfer record to sign Pepe from Lille in 2019, confident they had acquired one of the best wingers in Europe. In his final season in France, he was among the leading scorers, and the Gunners believed he was the player they needed.

However, it soon became evident that he was not the right fit, struggling under both Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta. Eventually, Arsenal cut their losses and allowed him to leave the club.

Now playing for Villarreal, Pepe recently reflected on his time at Arsenal, emphasising that he only considers the positive aspects of his experience there.

He told Euro Sport:

“Arsenal remains a big step forward in my career.

“Playing with the Gunners remains unforgettable. I won titles (the FA Cup and the Community Shield in 2020) with this great club so it’s not a bad adventure either.

“I only remember the good things. The Arsenal chapter, I wouldn’t say what it is behind me but rather that it will accompany me until the end of my career.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Considering how much we spent to sign Pepe, there is hardly a positive side to consider in his spell on our books.

However, we have moved him on now and can focus on continuing to grow as one of the best clubs in Europe.

