Pepe ‘let everybody down’ with ‘totally unprofessional’ actions

Ian Wright has moved to slam Nicolas Pepe‘s unprofessional actions in the 0-0 draw between Arsenal and Leeds yesterday afternoon.

The forward made only his second Premier League start of the season yesterday, and while he didn’t have the worst opening half, all the talk will be about his sending off.

The Ivory Coast international allowed himself to be frustrated by Leeds winger Ezgjan Alioski, where he was adhered to have headbutted his rival.

While question marks can be raised on the reaction, Pepe’s actions were disgraceful, and Wright claims that the player has let us down.

“I’m not saying that it’s a proper full-on headbutt but you can’t do that to people in this day and age,” Wright told Premier League Productions (via Football365).

“You can’t get into people’s face like that. Alioski has gone down like he’s really got a proper headbutt but at the same time that’s just totally unprofessional and just poor from him.

“From somebody that has been complaining about not getting enough game time, somebody that has now got his chance and he’s let everybody down. He has let everybody down and I’m very disappointed in him simply because I don’t know who his team is around him but he’s come to the club, we’ve spent a lot of money on him.

“He’s someone that we have a lot of faith in and he seems to me that he’s not getting better, he’s actually getting more in himself and more frustrated, where you want to see him improving. He needs better advice around him.”

Judgemental eyes would have already been on the 25 year-old as he looked to break back into the side, with his price-tag regularly talked about, and you can’t help but feel like his issues may go further than the fact that he isn’t playing consistently.

Is there any excuse for Pepe’s actions yesterday? Could he be having problems settling into life in England?

Patrick