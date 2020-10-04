Video – Pepe makes it two just 3 minutes later

Well, after a very underwhelming first half, Arsenal have suddenly come to life, and after Saka’s great header to put us in front, we have now had Nicolas Pepe make it two just 3 minutes later.

It was a beautifully placed cut into the corner that left the keeper with no chance at all. And Pepe hasn’t been on the pitch very long, but he has certainly made it count.

Come on you Gunners! Can we have another one please?