Pepe returns to Arsenal, but he will certainly not be staying very long….

So we are now entering the final summer that will see the end of the clearout of all the deadwood that were cluttering up the squad when Mikel Arteta became the Arsenal boss. Pepe is one of them although he has just the one year left on his contract will not be staying long before he is shipped out again, one way or the other….

🚨 Nicolas Pepe is no longer a part of Mikel Arteta’s plans. The player has just one year left on his current contract & although Arsenal are keen to garner a fee for him, plans have been made for the termination of his contract if required. [@kayakaynak97] #afc pic.twitter.com/RfvXjHfPOZ — afcstuff (@afcstuff) June 7, 2023

To be completely honest, I now firmly believe that Pepe has been a major disappointment. He comes across as a one-dimensional player with limited pace and versatility. We have to face the harsh reality of the situation. Pepe is a 28-year-old grown man, a father even, and by the end of the upcoming 2023/24 season, he will already be 29. These should be his prime years, yet he continues to perform like an inexperienced 19-year-old who has just made it into a minor cup team. He often displays a “feeling sorry for myself” attitude, which is concerning.

After joining a prominent global club, it has been up to Pepe to push himself and strive for improvement. No manager has the time to coddle a fully grown 28-year-old. A manager has to juggle the responsibilities of overseeing more than 30 players, along with other crucial aspects of the team. They are not all-knowing or all-powerful. Players must take personal responsibility for their performance and present a challenge that cannot be ignored by the manager. It is not the manager’s duty to initiate this process.

In reality, your manager is not there to cater to your every need. It is your responsibility to apply yourself and then the manager can utilize your talent and integrate it into the team dynamics.

I keep hearing about the £70 million price tag and £150,000 weekly wages associated with Pepe since 2019. In my opinion, he has been consistently subpar and unimpressive during his time at Arsenal. His personality, mentality, and attitude do not seem suitable for top-class football. While he appears to be a nice guy in general, top-level football demands mental toughness. I reiterate my belief that Pepe has been a failure, an average player who failed to meet expectations. His mental and psychological fortitude seem particularly weak when compared to our current players.

We were all frustrated with our players crumbling under pressure in recent seasons. However, why should we make excuses for someone like Pepe, who possesses an even weaker personality? No club or manager will babysit individuals who come across as timid. Managers are also under immense pressure to deliver results. Football is a results-oriented game, and failure to produce leads to dismissal. So, why should a manager coddle players who are unable to take personal responsibility when fans continuously demand results?

With over 30 players in and around the first-team squad, the manager simply doesn’t have the time to babysit each and every individual. This is precisely why they have to make decisions that won’t please everyone. With millions of fans and countless diverging opinions, it is impossible for the manager to keep each one of us content by catering to personal preferences or players we hold dear.

Ultimately, the manager will make decisions based on their own judgment and what they believe is best for the team at any given time. That’s why they are the manager.

