Pepe was impressive for Arsenal – but will he play next week?

Arsenal’s most expensive player ever is the French winger Nicolas Pepe, but he was hardly used by Mikel Arteta this season, in fact he hadn’t played in a League game since October until he went off to AFCON with the Cote D’Ivoire.
But he seems to have come back from Cameroon rejuvenated and starting to impress the Boss, enough for Arteta to mention last week that he deserved to get some time back on the pitch.
Arteta told us how he viewed Pepe’s change of attitude. “I told you last week, I see a different Nico. I don’t know, it’s his energy, his happiness, his all-round play, how he’s training, I was convinced that he could come in and do something for the team.”
That chance came when we were 1-0 down against Wolves with just 20 minutes to make a difference. He only needed ten, when he did a lovely turn in the Wolves box and pulled us level. This set us up for our final assault which ended in a last minute winner and cued the wild celebrations.
Arteta was very pleased (like all of us) after the game, aand when asked about Pepe’s contibution, he said: “He’s on the right path and when you’re able to do that and contribute to the team, you’re going to get more minutes. The more minutes you have, you need to make the most out of them in training every single day and show what you can do. He has the ability to do it, that’s for sure.”
But the question is whether he has shown enough to actually become a starter. In fact if Smith-Rowe had been on the bench he may not have even got on the pitch in the first place.
Who could he replace in the starting line up right now? I could see him perhaps being used as a centre-forward in place of Lacazette, but if the squad is all fit, who could Arteta remove from the front line?
Will Pepe simply have to wait for a few more injuries before he gets another chance?
Admin Pat
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Pepe scored against Wolves, so he’d likely be rewarded with a starting position in Watford. I bet Saka will be benched for him
Nketiah also produced, but playing him on the left wing ahead of Martinelli will be too risky. If Smith-Rowe is fit, he’d likely play there
Next one for the cold shoulder?
Same team again to start at Watford if all squad members available
However maybe ESR in for Marti as a pure selection choice?
If Pepe came in I doubt that it would be for Laca if he is fit and available but possibly on the right with Saka switching to the left, which is how we finished the Wolves game with the good outcome
But as I say the only change I can see would be ESR for Martinelli, Pepe as an excellent sub option later in the game
A lot of training sessions to go before that though
OT: well played Pepe for being so quick to get back the ball for the kick off after his goal when he could have been forgiven for a long celebration. It simply means that he wanted the win more than the draw, and that’s precisely what we got. Well played Pepe against wolves. The highlights delights me always esp the last min goal. Odegaard celebration with that run lol
Let him come off the bench like ESR for the next few games and then if he can be consistent then he replaces Saka, Martinelli etc.
I am happy we have such a “problem”. Competiton for places is good.
I am also happy to let the decisions rest on the manager, and not me or any other armchair manager.
But were I to find place for Pepe, I would probably look at putting Martinelli or Saka on the bench, as it seems to me they haven’t performed 100% lately.