Pepe’s latest departure effort has become complicated

Nicolas Pepe’s departure from Arsenal this season appears uncertain, as he grapples with challenges in finding an exit route from the club.

During the primary European transfer window, the winger encountered difficulties in securing a transfer, with even Saudi Arabian clubs steering clear of potential deals.

Pepe still has the option to move to Saudi Arabia or Turkey, with the latter country generating interest from potential suitors. However, conflicting reports surround his potential move to Besiktas before the closure of their transfer window.

While some sources suggest that Pepe has reached an agreement with the Super Lig side and successfully completed his medical examinations, L’Équipe reports that a lack of consensus between the two clubs is impeding the transfer.

If an agreement between the concerned parties cannot be reached in a timely manner, Pepe may find himself remaining in London for the remainder of his current contract, which has one year left to run.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pepe’s soap opera has gone on for too long and we have to find a way to end his time on our books.

If the Ivorian cannot get a club, we must terminate his deal and put ourselves and everyone involved out of their misery.

