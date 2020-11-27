Pepe’s MOTM performance proves Arteta’s man-management skills

Arteta Man-Manages Pepe To Perfection! By Dan Smith
After his moment of madness at Elland Road, many were waiting to if there would be a reaction from Pepe. If the winger had gone through the motions in Norway, we would have spoken about Arteta’s failures to man-manage our record signing.
Some assumed that’s what would happen, the midfielder putting his head down, feeling sorry for himself. That would have been the narrative after every wild shot he smashed wide in the first half. We would have added him to a concerning long list of names our manager has given up on.
So it’s only correct we point out a positive individual display.
Against Molde, Pepe scored in a man of the match performance. To do that just three days after a red card would have taken world class man management. Already struggling with his confidence, the Ivorian’s sending off was largely responsible for the dropped points at Leeds.
His boss wasn’t shy in saying his actions were ‘unacceptable’.
Since then he’s been subjected to racial abuse online.
The saddest part of that is in 2020, a player getting racially abused is no longer newsworthy or turns heads. It’s like we have accepted that’s the culture we live in.
So for him to demand the ball as much as did yesterday and try to make things happen, suggest he might have a stronger mentality then we thought.
Areta’s reputation needed this as well.
Some will say it’s only Molde, but the coach (still learning in his rookie year) has shown he can tell a talent when he’s wrong, but within a few days give out the support to get a response.
Some thought the Spaniard might have left the African at home for Thursday’s trip. Others went as far as to say the club will listen to offers in January.
This track record comes from giving up on the likes of Ozil, Guendouzi, Sokratis and, to an extent, Saliba. That contradicts what his reputation at Man City was where his strength was said to be his 1-1 coaching.
Yet at the Emirates he’s asking the club to pay a lot of money for talent to sit at home.
Ozil though, I maintain is for non-footballing reasons. Having failed to sell a centre back one had to be dropped, hence Sokratis. Saliba, to be fair, may be based more on personal reasons than professional.
Freezing out Pepe would have been wrong and counterproductive. I’m not sure he speaks English, he’s away from his family and just seems to have lost his smile.
Effective leadership is knowing when the time is to be hard and when to be soft. By the time he went to training on Tuesday, the poor lad had been blamed enough.
His poor discipline can’t be compared to Guendouzi. Guendouzi’s initial response to lose to Brighton was to boast about his salary. I can understand how that shows a side to someone’s character you can’t work with.
Pepe on the other hand, while inexcusable, his actions were in the confines of a match, it happens. He also apologized, something Guendouzi apparently refused to do.
Many were starting to even accuse our manager of having favourites, questioning why he was so critical of Pepe, but not to others who have underperformed.
Of course the answer is there is a major difference between someone not playing well, to someone pushing their head into an opponent when VAR is watching.
Would you have been happier if he did a Arsene Wenger and ‘didn’t see it’?
Arteta showed his disappointment on the Sunday, but by the Thursday had Pepe producing his best performance of the season.
It might turn out to be a crucial week in the 25-year old’s footballing education?
Pepe showed some character after adversity. Too many were quick to assume he and his boss didn’t have that character.
I think both the player and the manager needed that?
Dan Smith
Nicolas Pépé for Arsenal vs. Molde:
◉ Most touches (80)
◉ Most crosses (12)
◉ Most touches in opp. box (11)
◉ Most take-ons completed (9) (!)
◉ Most shots (6)
◉ Most chances created (4)
= Most shots on target (2)
And a goal!!!
Just the job – more of the same please!
I love this article dan, the truth so many players will still continue feeling sorry for themselves but that says alot about his mindset. Have always said it that Pepe is a good player he just need to find that consistency.
Dan…
A nice piece!
Inasmuch as many would have assumed that Arteta may have punished Pepe further, I feel it was obvious that he wouldn’t have done so. I am also convinced that it was Arteta who told Pepe to apologise (my opinion), which he similarly advised in the Guendouzi’s case, and Pepe adhered, while the latter did not. It speaks a lot about an individual’s character, which has translated to success in Pepe’s case.
Life has a lot to do with attitude and character, many a place where talent alone will not get you. I strongly believe these are the non-footballing reasons you may have alluded too…
Overall, I am so glad it worked out well last night for the team and for Arteta. His formation is gradually evolving and I can only imagine Partey in the 4-4-2 system.
Another lovely article Dan!
Cheers!
Hope hé Will perform same in league as well…
And if he doesn’t then it will interesting to see what people will say about MA’s man management skills then..
Because we have witnessed in past so many times that some player perform world class in one game and in very next game he doesn’t.
Pepe needs to play more central, like he did against molde fc , he’s a waste playing From the rear,
We also need this teenagers in the games for daring runs which can only bring about creativity and opportunities.
Hopefully we’ll see balogun, Smith’s Rowe, Nelson , Niles and Willock
This is the whole truth, we have been giving to much opportunities to the wrong player nketiah. The real talent who deserves the honour is balogun , a far better player than nketiah. Some of you think nketiah is still 16 yrs old. My goodness!!!! He is already 21 yrs, and then you realize rashford is just 23yrs and oozing the talent. But arteta prefers nketiah to martinelli and balogun who are both 19yrs and are already dangerous strikers.