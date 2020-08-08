Pepe’s recent online interaction gives some Arsenal fans hopes of landing their Ligue 1 target

Nicolas Pepe recently interacted with Arsenal target and his former teammates, Gabriel Magalhaes online and it is giving Arsenal fans hopes of landing the Brazilian.

Pepe joined Arsenal from Lille last summer and both clubs seem to have maintained good relations which might yield another transfer this summer.

The Gunners are interested in another player from the French side, Gabriel, and they will look to land him this summer.

They face serious competition from English and other top European teams for his signature, however, the Brazilian seems to be preparing himself for life in England and Pepe might help Arsenal get him in.

He recently made a post on Instagram as cited by the Daily Star. He published a picture of himself and captioned it: “What makes me happy.”

Pepe couldn’t help but comment on it after noticing that his ex-teammate now knew how to use the English language.

The Ivorian commented: “I admit you speak English,”

His comments were seen as an attempt to lure Gabriel to the Emirates by some Arsenal fans under the thread.

One fan wrote: “Gabriel Magalhaes trying to give some hint. Pepe joining him. This isn’t a casual conversation,”

“Agent Pepe on the case. #Magalhaes” added another.