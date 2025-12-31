Per Mertesacker explains the mental switch he had to do from player to manager

Per Mertesacker was appointed Arsenal academy manager immediately after retiring from professional football in 2018, stepping straight into a demanding role without a prolonged period away from the game. While many former players take time to reset mentally or pursue coaching qualifications before moving into off-pitch positions, Mertesacker accepted Arsenal’s challenge and has remained in the post ever since.

The German has since built a strong reputation within the club. Under his guidance, several academy players have progressed into the first team environment, including Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly. Arsenal are now widely regarded as home to some of the finest homegrown talents in the league, and Mertesacker deserves significant credit for helping to bridge the gap between youth football and senior level.

The club’s long-term vision is to ensure the first team is continually supported by players developed internally. That strategy places the academy at the heart of Arsenal’s future, with Mertesacker playing a central role in shaping both players and pathways.

Building a Long-Term Development Culture

Transitioning directly from playing to managing young talent required a fundamental change in perspective. The academy environment demands patience, planning, and a focus on individual growth rather than immediate results. Mertesacker embraced that shift and has steadily gained experience by working through multiple development cycles.

His impact is evident in the structure now in place at Hale End, where clear progression routes exist for promising players. The emphasis on development over short-term success has allowed young talents to mature at the right pace while still being prepared for first-team demands.

Mertesacker on His Transition

Explaining how he adapted to the role, Mertesacker said, as quoted by Arsenal Media, “When I started, I had to switch my mindset from thinking very short term as a player, and just wanting to win the next game, to thinking more mid and long term.

“I changed to ’we need to develop people here, and that takes time’. I had to learn a lot as well. I went from not knowing what was going on in the academy world to now, where I am more experienced, and it’s nice that I’ve been through each process a few times before.

“It’s my first job away from playing, and at first it was very different. I was trusted by senior people at the club, Arsène Wenger and Ivan Gazidis, who saw something in me.”

Mertesacker’s journey highlights how trust, patience, and vision have helped shape Arsenal’s academy into one of the strongest in the league.