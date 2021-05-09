Pereira brilliantly pulls one back for West Brom against Arsenal

Of course Arsenal looked like they were cruising, but as always thet have let their opponents back into the game, as West Brom’s Pereira walked through the Arsenal defence and pulled one back with a brilliant individual effort.
It’s not pretty for Arsenal fans but you have to give the boy credit for a great individual effort…
Pereira piercing through the heart of Arsenal 🏃♂️💨
Could this be the start of something for Big Sam and West Brom 👀 pic.twitter.com/33duLXDYiw
