Pereira brilliantly pulls one back for West Brom against Arsenal

Of course Arsenal looked like they were cruising, but as always thet have let their opponents back into the game, as West Brom’s Pereira walked through the Arsenal defence and pulled one back with a brilliant individual effort.

It’s not pretty for Arsenal fans but you have to give the boy credit for a great individual effort…

