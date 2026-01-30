Perfect Champions League Run but Questions Remain for Arsenal

Having already secured a top two finish ahead of kick off, the match against Kairat Almaty was always going to be a dead rubber with very little at stake. Mikel Arteta’s line up, while leaning towards the stronger side, still reflected the limited significance of the fixture. It was largely a second starting XI and included several players returning from injury lay offs.

Three first half goals from Viktor Gyökeres, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli ensured Arsenal would come away with the win, despite conceding twice to goals that were largely unavoidable. The result meant Arsenal completed a perfect Champions League league phase, becoming the first team ever to do so.

Performance versus outcome

Instead of celebrating the achievement, some Arsenal supporters chose to focus on the performance. Arsenal were guilty of squandering a host of chances and on another day could easily have scored far more. If the aim was to demonstrate a ruthless cutting edge after the weekend defeat to United, then it is fair to say that objective was not fully met, even in victory.

A more assertive and convincing display may have been welcome ahead of the Leeds game, and instead the match raised a few additional questions. That criticism is not entirely without merit.

Context matters

What is also true, however, is that Arsenal won the game. With little riding on the result, a scruffy and disjointed display was hardly surprising. The atmosphere inside the stadium was likened to that of a pre season friendly by those in attendance, again reflecting the lack of jeopardy attached to the fixture.

Some of the reaction after the final whistle felt overblown. Both goals conceded came from errors involving a largely second string back line. Riccardo Calafiori was making his first appearance in over a month, while the pairing of Mosquera and Hincapié has long been known for its rash tendencies.

Arsenal did what was required. They won the match, rotated the squad and avoided any major fallout.

Now it is on to Leeds at the weekend. What outcome are you expecting away at Leeds?

COYG!

Benjamin Kenneth

