“Perhaps an Arsenal captain in the making.” Keown tips star man for future leadership role

Martin Keown was full of praise for Kieran Tierney after his fine display for Arsenal against West Brom last night.

The Scottish full-back has been one of Arsenal’s best players since he joined the club, and he was in terrific form again yesterday.

The Gunners beat West Brom 4-0 at the Hawthorns, and he capped off an impressive display with a goal.

Keown has been impressed by his attitude and determination to help the club succeed since he has been around, and he praised the former Celtic man on BT Sport.

He said that Tierney is the type of player Arsenal needed and he has the personality and the character that is made for success.

He then revealed that the left-back tackled so hard in training that they had to tell him to calm down, and tips him to become the captain of the club in the future if he keeps going this way.

He said on BT Sport, as quoted by the Sun: “Right from the beginning I could see there was a determination about him.

“He’s just the right type that you need… his personality, character.

“He’s a driving force and he’s a throwback.

“In training, they have to tell him to calm down because he’s tackling ferociously. I really like that attitude that he brings.

“He has got everything in his game, it’s about building around him. Perhaps an Arsenal captain in the making.”