“Perhaps an Arsenal captain in the making.” Keown tips star man for future leadership role

Martin Keown was full of praise for Kieran Tierney after his fine display for Arsenal against West Brom last night.
The Scottish full-back has been one of Arsenal’s best players since he joined the club, and he was in terrific form again yesterday.
The Gunners beat West Brom 4-0 at the Hawthorns, and he capped off an impressive display with a goal.
Keown has been impressed by his attitude and determination to help the club succeed since he has been around, and he praised the former Celtic man on BT Sport.
He said that Tierney is the type of player Arsenal needed and he has the personality and the character that is made for success.
He then revealed that the left-back tackled so hard in training that they had to tell him to calm down, and tips him to become the captain of the club in the future if he keeps going this way.
He said on BT Sport, as quoted by the Sun: “Right from the beginning I could see there was a determination about him.
“He’s just the right type that you need… his personality, character.
“He’s a driving force and he’s a throwback.
“In training, they have to tell him to calm down because he’s tackling ferociously. I really like that attitude that he brings.
“He has got everything in his game, it’s about building around him. Perhaps an Arsenal captain in the making.”
He’s looked like a captain from day 1. Quality player (love how easily and frequently he rinses the opposite fullback to cross), always gives his all and tries to take responsibility when things aren’t going well. Always exercises controlled aggression and doesn’t lose his head even when in difficulty. He’s young but should definitely be next in line for captaincy.
Oh dear Keown. Perhaps ? In the making? Nonsense old son ! Tell it like it IS instead. To more perceptive fans like me, it is clear that Tierney club captain RIGHT NOW, AS IN TODAY!
He is head and shoulders the outstanding and obvious captain so why wait? Esp when the sham capatin we do have, Auba, is so plainly unsuited to the role and has the inspirational leadership qualities of a limp lettuce!
Adams was club captain while in his teens and THAT did work out too badly, as I REMEMBER !
I confidently predict that what I say WILL happen sooner than most think. I WOULD NOT WAIT ANOTHER DAY!!!
Did NOT work out too badly!
Great player as he is this season he’s not what I would call captain material,he seems a very quite lad and for me that does not work .
I’m from the old school of thinking that a CB should always be captain as he sees everything that is in front of him .
I could be wrong OfC
He will literally become “the hottest captain”.
Rest of the team thinking about jackets and thermals, Kieran “Huskey” Tierney “where is my anti tan sunscreen lotion?”.
Ha, yes Ainsley with his long johns!! 😄
I tend to agree Dan.I think a more outgoing personality is probably a prerequisite of being a Captain but as Jon has highlighted , age should not be a barrier.In Holding and Tierney we now have two guys who are becoming increasingly vocal and showing good organizational skills which is helping to tighten the defence.Holding may never be a great player but he could be a good skipper.
Tierney is future Captain material, brave, leads by example and is vocal. Now Arteta is not messing him about at center back we are seeing the class most of us thought we had bought. Tierney would be first on the team sheet as well, which is what a Captain should be.