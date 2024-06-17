Perhaps Arsenal could tempt Palace with Reiss Nelson to help secure Michael Olise signing?

Could we use Nelson to bargain for Olise?

Transfer mogul Fabrizio Ramano has said on ‘Caught Offside’ that Crystal Palace are considering putting in an initial bid for Reiss Nelson, and considering the fact that it’s being reported that Arsenal might be interested in Michael Olise, maybe we could sort out some kind of swap deal for the two.

Arsenal needs to bolster our attack next season and Olise could be the perfect addition to Mikel Arteta’s side going forward. Since joining Palace Olise has been great, he’s extremely quick, he’s got a lot of football intelligence, and he just seems to get better and better as time goes on. At just 22-years-old the Palace winger has a lot going for him and has become a target for a lot of big clubs this summer transfer window, reportedly including Arsenal, and could be a great addition to the club.

His signature is in high demand so any deal won’t come easy, but Arsenal could have a big advantage in the deal. As Palace are interested in Reiss Nelson, Arsenal could use this a leverage to get in the door with Olise. It’s being reported that Palace are willing to offer around £10 Million for Nelson but Arsenal considers the 24-year-old winger to be worth around £20m. With Olise likely costing around £50 Million, could we use Nelson to our advantage and get Olise for a little bit cheaper?

Olise would bring a needed break and option for Bukayo Saka, giving us quality depth on the wing and healthy competition for Saka, but also leaves me to question if Olise would be happy with playing the second-string role as I can’t see Arteta dropping Saka if he’s fit and healthy.

Olise has been a main man at Crystal Palace and is used to playing most games, he scored 10 goals and 6 assists this season for Palace and has been one of there most stand out players and might not want to risk going somewhere he isn’t playing.

In my opinion, I think it would be silly not to try everything to get Olise, he’s a quality player that I think would bring a lot to this Arsenal squad. If we can use Nelson to our advantage then I think it’s a no brainer and it only makes sense to bring in another winger if Nelson is set to leave, but do I think it’s worth the transfer drama? Probably not. A lot of clubs are in for Olise and this situation feels like it’s going to turn into a long saga that I just don’t think Arsenal have time for.

What’s your thoughts Gooners??

