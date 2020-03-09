Perhaps Maitland-Niles needs a quick reality-check?

Ainsley Needs to Think Again by AI
Most of us can feel something for Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Bred all his life at Colney Centre to play in a prestigious role in the middle of the pitch for Arsenal, his first few performances there were the highlights of his life. Against Southampton and Manchester United, Ainsley played quite well.
Then the long-worn story of Kolasinac’s unfortunate injury. He was hurriedly slotted into the position and he performed admirably well, thanks to his abundant athletic qualities and a calm persona on the pitch. And when Bellerin got injured, he had to slot in there, too.
Since that time, the 22-year-old has been stuck at fullback. He has been decent, for his age and his training. One to keep an eye on.
But when things get tough, when he makes a mistake and the fans complain, Ainsley seems reluctant to accept responsibility. There’s a hint of a half-heartedness, some sort of unsatisfaction, some note of rebellion. ‘I am just doing this because I have to’, sort of thing.
Well, as it turns out, the world of football is a cruel, unforgiving world. Sacrifices need to be made. Matches need to be played. And if you are not up to the task, you quickly fall by the wayside. Ainsley might need to realize that many of the world’s best full-backs got converted to the position from other areas. Jordi Alba, Hector Bellerin, Lukas Pizeciek, David Alaba, Phillip Lahm, and now, most recently, Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Arsenal needs some of that firmness now and Mikel Arteta is the right manager to dish it out. Ainsley had been really good under him. The inverted fullback role, which is a compromise between midfield and the wide area, fitted him to a tee, bringing out the best of his qualities and instincts on the ball. Now, suddenly, at the height of his pomp, Ainsley has lost his place to a crocked Hector Bellerin just returning from injury. We haven’t caught a peek of him in action since then.
If his continued absence extends into the off-season, then Ainsley Maitland-Niles would lose the faith of the club, and would likely have to be sold to another club that can presumably satisfy his own wishes. That club is most likely to be a step-down and when you consider the opportunity that he has had here at his boyhood club to seize a starting position, it would have been a shame.
Agboola Israel
I just feel that Niles is our best option on the right. Bellerin is not fit enough, and sokratis is no right back whatsoever. such a shame
I agree.There must be more to this than meets the eye.AMN has the potential to be an effective box to box midfielder ,and/or RB. Complacency on the park is his biggest weakness but it is up to our Manag er and his support team to drive this out of his system and make him the class player a lot of us think he can be.He has an asset that all our other midfielders lack, namely real pace.We need to use this for the benefit of the team.If he is put up for sale in the close season, he will attract considerable interest from sides who are currently better than Arsenal.I sincerely this does not happen.
Maitland-niles has never done anything wrong. The problem is Arteta.
Arteta want to sell Maitland-niles and Gouendouzi, can you believe it?
I would prefer him to compete for defensive midfielder posirion. Thats his posirion in England under 23. Maitland-niles is better than Xhaka and Torreira in that posiriin
HILARIOUS TO SEE BELLERIN INCLUDED IN AGBOOLAS LIST OF WORLD CLASS FULL BACKS. Clearly Agboola is too young to have EVER seen a PROPER full back in our shirt, or he would know the difference between such a player and rank poor Bellerin.
On AM-N, I do not think he has had a proper chance at all in his REAL position of midfield and it begins to seem as if he never will get that chance. Were I him, I would be asking for a transfer to a club who would give me at least a chance to show my abilities. No one at Arsenal has yet given him a fair chance. Just my take on things!
My feelings exactly JF.
Not good enough and mentally weak -> Loan or sell at the end of the season
Agreed. He’s done gut-busting work at right back for the team and it seems his reward is to be ostracized.
I was agreeing with JF.