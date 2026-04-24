Perry Groves explains why Gyokeres should be benched for Newcastle game

Perry Groves wants Kai Havertz to replace Viktor Gyokeres in the Arsenal team for the match against Newcastle United as the Gunners look to ensure they win that game.

Gyokeres has been Arsenal’s main striker since the start of this season and has been in fine form in some matches for the men at the Emirates. However, he has not been the perfect striker for the system, and Arsenal struggles to get him on the ball in most matches, while Havertz has been in great shape.

The German understands the demands of the manager at the Emirates, and he continues to show that he can be trusted to do what Mikel Arteta wants on the pitch.

Tactical considerations ahead of Newcastle United

The Newcastle United match is expected to be more difficult than the Manchester City fixture, as the Magpies are also aiming to win, making Arsenal’s selection decisions even more important.

Perry Groves highlighted the tactical differences in attack and control, as reported by the Metro:

‘I’m a fan of Gyokeres. I’ve stuck up for Gyokeres all season because I like his attitude and the way that he plays.

‘He’s still got his 18 goals. He’s getting used to us, we’re getting used to him, but I think what I liked about the game against Man City, not only did we press, which was aggressive, but we went long quicker.

‘David Raya went long, quick into Havertz on the touchline, on the diagonal, where Havertz could hold it up, or he flicks it on.

‘And he probably just gives you that little bit more control, where he’s better at holding it up, so Gyokeres might have to wait his turn.’

Selection decisions and expectations

Havertz and Gyokeres are both strong attacking options, and either player selected will be expected to deliver a strong performance in a demanding Premier League fixture.

Arsenal will need focus and discipline, with the manager responsible for choosing the right balance to secure a positive result against Newcastle.