Perry Groves faults one Arsenal January decision

Perry Groves has criticised Arsenal’s decision to send Ethan Nwaneri out on loan in January, insisting the club should have kept the young midfielder at the Emirates.

The Gunners allowed the teenager to join Olympique Marseille on loan during the winter transfer window after he struggled to secure regular opportunities in the first team. Nwaneri is regarded as one of the club’s most promising academy graduates, but Arsenal’s pursuit of trophies this season has limited the amount of playing time available to him.

Initially, Arsenal had been prepared to keep him within the squad for the remainder of the campaign, allowing him to continue competing for minutes in a highly competitive group. However, when Roberto De Zerbi expressed interest in bringing him to Marseille, the Gunners agreed to the temporary move.

Loan move complicated by managerial change

De Zerbi has built a strong reputation for improving young players, and Arsenal were confident that working under him could benefit Nwaneri’s development. The expectation was that the Italian manager would provide the guidance and opportunities needed for the teenager to gain valuable senior experience.

However, only a few weeks after Nwaneri completed the move, De Zerbi was dismissed from his role at Marseille. The sudden managerial change means the young Arsenal player must now adapt to a different coach and a new tactical approach.

This unexpected situation could make it more difficult for Nwaneri to secure consistent game time at the French club. While the challenge may help him develop resilience and determination, it has also raised questions about whether the loan move was the right decision.

Groves questions Arsenal’s decision

Groves believes Arsenal should have resisted the temptation to send the youngster away, arguing that having additional squad options is valuable during a demanding season.

Speaking via Talk Sport, he said, “The one thing I’ve always said, I couldn’t believe they let Ethan Nwaneri go.

“I don’t care, you can’t have too many bodies, even if you’re not giving them game time and those players are not getting into a squad of 20, who cares?

“He can be unhappy, I don’t care if he’s happy or unhappy. I think Nwaneri just wanted to play.

“We mentioned where he plays, Martin Odegaard’s in front of him, Eberechi Eze’s in front of him, Mikel Merino’s in front of him and he’s like, ‘I ain’t getting any game time.’

“But they should have said to him, ‘I don’t care, you’re staying here. Myles Lewis Skelly will be the same.’”

