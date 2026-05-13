Perry Groves slams Gary Neville over Ben White criticism 

Perry Groves has criticised Gary Neville for comments made about Ben White following Arsenal’s match against West Ham United.

White suffered an injury during the game and has since been ruled out for an extended period, dealing a significant blow to Arsenal at a crucial stage of the season. Before being forced off, the defender had once again played an important role in helping the Gunners secure a vital result.

Neville Criticism Sparks Debate

The match itself was highly intense, with both clubs fighting for important objectives. Arsenal were pushing to strengthen their position in the title race, while West Ham were battling to avoid relegation trouble.

During one particular passage of play that eventually led to White’s injury, Neville appeared to suggest that the defender may have contributed to the problem himself. His assessment drew criticism from several observers, particularly given the seriousness of the injury situation that later emerged.

White has consistently been praised for his commitment and defensive work rate, making the comments even more controversial among Arsenal supporters and former players connected to the club.

Groves Defends White

As reported by Football365, Groves strongly disagreed with Neville’s analysis and accused the former Manchester United defender of being unfair in his criticism.

He said: “So I think it was just very lazy, where it seemed like he [Neville] just wanted to criticise because of Ben White’s reputation that he doesn’t like football.

“I think it was just sloppy and too easy, because 100 per cent, he did not pull out of that tackle. No chance.”

Groves’ comments reflected the frustration felt by many Arsenal supporters, who believe White’s commitment should not be questioned, especially after the defender suffered a serious injury while attempting to help his team.

The debate has once again highlighted the scrutiny surrounding punditry in modern football, particularly when analysing incidents involving injuries and player commitment during high-pressure matches.

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