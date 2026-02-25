Perry Groves tips Arsenal to make some top stars surplus to requirements

In the summer of 2025, Arsenal made bold moves in the transfer market, signing several key players to strengthen their squad. However, some stars may be sold next summer to fund further acquisitions, according to Perry Groves.

Mikel Arteta has shown a willingness to be ruthless when it comes to upgrading his squad. At the same time, he has remained loyal to the team’s standout performers. Balancing continuity with renewal has become a defining feature of his tenure.

Any club aiming to win trophies consistently must invest in new talent each transfer window. Arsenal are no different, as they seek to sustain success and build on the progress made this season. Focused additions to the squad will be crucial as they attempt to compete on multiple fronts.

Quality Across the Squad

Currently, Arsenal possesses quality throughout their ranks. Each player contributes meaningfully as the team aims to secure silverware at the conclusion of the season. Their balance of experience and youthful energy has been central to their recent success.

Despite that, there are positions where upgrades could be made. Certain players may be made available on the market once the campaign ends. Arteta is expected to assess who adds value and who might be surplus to requirements.

Groves on Squad Changes

Groves believes Arteta will let some players go in the summer. As reported by Football365, he said, “The thing is, though, you won’t have to fit them all [Arsenal’s array of attacking midfield options] in.

“Because there will be a few that will be gone at the end of the season.

“The squad is that strong, and there will be new faces that come in, so there will be a few that will be surplus to requirements.”

Groves’ comments underline the strength and depth of Arsenal’s squad. They also highlight the need for continual evolution if the team is to maintain its competitive edge. Arteta’s careful management of arrivals and departures will be vital to sustaining the club’s ambitions.