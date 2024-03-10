Persistent AC Milan in talks to sign Arsenal defender

AC Milan is determined to secure the signing of Jakub Kiwior and is currently engaged in talks with Arsenal regarding the Polish defender.

Kiwior has emerged as a crucial player for the club this season, overcoming previous struggles to get a place in the team. Despite expectations of his departure from the Emirates in January, Arsenal opted not to sell him, seeing him as a key part of their team.

AC Milan has not given up on their interest in Kiwior and is now negotiating to bring him to the club on loan with an option to make the transfer permanent. Fichajes reports ongoing discussions between AC Milan and Arsenal, with the Italian club hoping for a positive resolution soon.

While Arsenal is open to the move, they are seeking at least an obligation to make the transfer permanent, ensuring a guaranteed fee.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiwior has emerged as a key man for us this year after we refused to sell him in January.

Milan is desperate, and this could make us eventually allow him to leave, but that will only happen if we get a favourable deal.