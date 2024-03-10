Persistent AC Milan in talks to sign Arsenal defender

AC Milan is determined to secure the signing of Jakub Kiwior and is currently engaged in talks with Arsenal regarding the Polish defender.
Kiwior has emerged as a crucial player for the club this season, overcoming previous struggles to get a place in the team. Despite expectations of his departure from the Emirates in January, Arsenal opted not to sell him, seeing him as a key part of their team.
AC Milan has not given up on their interest in Kiwior and is now negotiating to bring him to the club on loan with an option to make the transfer permanent. Fichajes reports ongoing discussions between AC Milan and Arsenal, with the Italian club hoping for a positive resolution soon.
While Arsenal is open to the move, they are seeking at least an obligation to make the transfer permanent, ensuring a guaranteed fee.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Kiwior has emerged as a key man for us this year after we refused to sell him in January.
Milan is desperate, and this could make us eventually allow him to leave, but that will only happen if we get a favourable deal.
£60 million been spotless since he arrived appeared to take a little time to settle. Now he has had a run in the team feels to be growing into the system and developing a great understanding. In all honesty I feel he should be first choice next season.
Complete nonsense, he’s in our first 11 for one. Also no chance we would allow him to leave on loan, leaving us short in numbers without money to replace him. Even a permanent transfer is not happening, AC Milan wouldnt be able to afford what it would take to sell. This is just a made up tale
The main problem of Arteta is that if he doesn’t like you no matter who you be he will try harder to get you out of the club. Kiwior is a very good and versatile player for arsenal. Such a player is exactly what any club needs. Soares has long been in the arsenal squad and hasn’t done much for the club. He’s not a kind of player that would even make any difference for arsenal but as long as he’s in the good books of Arteta, he’ll continue to be in the team without getting much to do. Most of the players Arteta loaned or sell are better than soares but just because they’re not in his good books, he pushed them away.