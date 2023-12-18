Persistent AC Milan prepares a first offer for Arsenal defender

AC Milan is persisting in their pursuit of Jakub Kiwior and is reportedly on the verge of making an offer for the defender, according to reports. Kiwior joined Arsenal a year ago from Spezia, fending off interest from several top Italian clubs.

Despite Arsenal securing his signature, Kiwior has not been a regular starter in Mikel Arteta’s side, prompting interest from Milan and other Serie A clubs. While Arsenal has been hesitant to discuss a potential departure for the defender, AC Milan remains determined to bring him to their squad.

As reported by Calciomercato, AC Milan is preparing to table an initial offer for the Poland international, believing that it could prompt Arsenal to engage in discussions about a potential transfer. The Italian club seems determined to pursue Kiwior and bolster their defensive options.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiwior has not played many games for us, but the Poland international is an important player at the Emirates.

We need squad depth to win as many matches as possible and contest for titles, so losing him in January could be a massive mistake.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…