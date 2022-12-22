Personal demands could spoil Soares move from Arsenal

Cedric Soares’ move from Arsenal to Fulham could collapse over personal demands as it emerges the Cottagers are struggling to match his request.

After Mikel Arteta converted Ben White to his preferred right back, the Portuguese defender has been pushed further down on the pecking order at the Emirates this season.

Soares is now looking to leave so that he can get regular playing time, and Fulham is willing to offer him the playing chance he needs.

However, a report in The Sun reveals the progress of the deal is being held up by Fulham’s inability to meet his salary demands.

While both parties continue to talk, it could be the sticking point that eventually breaks down the deal if things do not change.

Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and Fulham will struggle to pay the same salary as them.

If Soares is serious about leaving the Emirates, he might have to lower his demands. Otherwise, he will be stuck on the Arsenal bench for the rest of his deal.

Another solution could be Arsenal agreeing to subsidise his salary until his contract with them finishes. If that also does not work, then he will have to wait for another suitor.

