Peruvian starlet could be the first of many South American gems at Arsenal

Highly rated teenager handed a trial at Arsenal

Peruvian youngster Aron Sanchez has been handed a trial at Arsenal, according to journalist Chris Wheatley.

The Peru Under-20 international plays for AD Cantolao in his country’s top division and is seen as a potential recruit for the Under-23s squad.

Sanchez even made it to the provisional squad of Peru for the ongoing 2021 Copa America at the age of just 18.

Since the new Brexit rules were implemented, Arsenal have intensified their workings in South America. Several European scouts left the club last year, but their compatriots at Latin America stayed.

There is only one indication behind that: Arsenal will try to inject the first team with more South American blood hereonwards.

Sanchez may be first of many players, who will arrive at North London in the coming years to represent the first team. It was reported yesterday, by a Peruvian journalist, that the 18-year-old will be given the whole preseason with the team, rather than just a trial.

The Aron Sanchez trial at Arsenal seems like it’s not just that, but also an invitation to take part of the WHOLE preseason! pic.twitter.com/KDrgrTXLsx — Diego Montalvan (@DMontalvan) June 21, 2021

It’s evident to everyone that Arsenal is not a club of immense resources like Manchester City and Chelsea. Thus, it’s obvious and even clever to recruit players like Aron Sanchez, who can prove to be hidden gems.

CIES, which is a highly creditable footballing statistical firm, have intriguingly rated Aron Sanchez as one of the top most ‘Projected to Succeed’ players born in the year 2003. The list includes household names of Bundesliga such as Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz.

He is clearly a highly rated youngster who will definitely catch the attention of some big European clubs in the imminent future.

Arsenal have done a great job of unearthing him before other clubs, and if he does end up impressing in Arsenal’s pre-season, they should not think about landing him this summer.

