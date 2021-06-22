Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Peruvian starlet could be the first of many South American gems at Arsenal

Highly rated teenager handed a trial at Arsenal

Peruvian youngster Aron Sanchez has been handed a trial at Arsenal, according to journalist Chris Wheatley.

The Peru Under-20 international plays for AD Cantolao in his country’s top division and is seen as a potential recruit for the Under-23s squad.

Sanchez even made it to the provisional squad of Peru for the ongoing 2021 Copa America at the age of just 18.

Since the new Brexit rules were implemented, Arsenal have intensified their workings in South America. Several European scouts left the club last year, but their compatriots at Latin America stayed.

There is only one indication behind that: Arsenal will try to inject the first team with more South American blood hereonwards.

Sanchez may be first of many players, who will arrive at North London in the coming years to represent the first team. It was reported yesterday, by a Peruvian journalist, that the 18-year-old will be given the whole preseason with the team, rather than just a trial.

I can’t remember a single Peruvian player that has played for us. And if any of our Latin friends can name a few in the comments section below, I would highly appreciate it.

It’s evident to everyone that Arsenal is not a club of immense resources like Manchester City and Chelsea. Thus, it’s obvious and even clever to recruit players like Aron Sanchez, who can prove to be hidden gems.

CIES, which is a highly creditable footballing statistical firm, have intriguingly rated Aron Sanchez as one of the top most ‘Projected to Succeed’ players born in the year 2003. The list includes household names of Bundesliga such as Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz.

He is clearly a highly rated youngster who will definitely catch the attention of some big European clubs in the imminent future.

Arsenal have done a great job of unearthing him before other clubs, and if he does end up impressing in Arsenal’s pre-season, they should not think about landing him this summer.

Yash Bisht

  1. gotanidea says:
    June 22, 2021 at 12:16 pm

    Unfortunately, we can’t have too many foreign and non-homegrown players in EPL

    South Americans usually have difficulties in adjusting to EPL, such as Lucas Torreira, Gabriel Paulista, Andre Santos, Joel Campbell, Kleberson, Fred, Fabio/ Rafael da Silva, etc. There are the ones who can adjust quickly, but I believe there are more who can’t

    1. Stephanie says:
      June 22, 2021 at 12:37 pm

      Torreira was fine, Alexis did well, Sergio Aguero

      So some can. I think this applies to most foreign players
      Also PL/homegrown players are too expensive

      1. gotanidea says:
        June 22, 2021 at 1:06 pm

        Torreira was a great tackler in his first season at Arsenal, before having difficulties in keeping up with EPL players’ physicalities in his second season

        About Sanchez and Aguero, I think they’re the most successful South Americans in EPL after 2015. But they were endowed with great technical abilities and physicalities

        I forgot to mention another failed player, which is Juan Sebastian Veron from Man United

    2. NY_Gunner says:
      June 22, 2021 at 12:43 pm

      @gotanidea
      Joel Campbell did quite well for himself. His problem was he was sacrificed for lesser players like Walcott and Wilshere etc…

      1. gotanidea says:
        June 22, 2021 at 1:08 pm

        I can’t remember his impact when he started in some EPL games. I think the loans ruined him

    3. Yash Bisht says:
      June 22, 2021 at 1:26 pm

      whatever you think, in my opinion the rewards will outnumber the risks. But obviously, the recruitment has to be right in South America too

      1. gotanidea says:
        June 22, 2021 at 1:46 pm

        As long as the transfer fee and the wage are small, we can gamble on some young South Americans

    4. Sue says:
      June 22, 2021 at 1:54 pm

      Cavani 👍

      1. gotanidea says:
        June 22, 2021 at 2:14 pm

        Cavani is strong and good in aerial duels, like your Bosnian Hulk, Sue 😃

