Peter Crouch discusses Arsenal’s chance of winning the Premier League

Peter Crouch now believes that Arsenal has a solid chance of winning the Premier League following their recent return to form.

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has become one of the in-form clubs in Europe, rejoining the title race alongside Liverpool and Manchester City. Crouch has closely followed Arsenal’s performance this season and has been particularly impressed with their displays in the last two matches.

Arsenal’s victory over Liverpool in their recent encounter played a crucial role in shaping the current three-horse race for the title. The Gunners are expected to continue delivering top-level performances in the coming weeks, and their ability to secure positive results against top opponents demonstrates their credibility as contenders in the title race.

Crouch said on The Peter Crouch Podcast: “I thought it would be a two-horse race, but you can’t ignore Arsenal’s last couple of results, against Burnley and West Ham, who are obviously struggling at the moment, the manager has come in under fire at the moment, but I still think they were very good. They look like they could be in with a chance now.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have remained one of the most in-form clubs in Europe and plenty of people will bet on us to win the title.

But we must not let the praise get to our heads because there are many more games to play.

