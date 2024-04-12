Peter Crouch makes a confident Arsenal v Aston Villa prediction

Peter Crouch has weighed in on the outcome of Arsenal’s upcoming match against Aston Villa this weekend, expressing confidence in the Gunners’ capabilities.

Under Mikel Arteta’s management, Arsenal has displayed exceptional form this year. Notably, they’ve encountered Manchester City and Liverpool, securing four points from both encounters.

Their impressive performance in 2024 has propelled them to the top of the Premier League table, edging out Liverpool on goal difference.

In their next league fixture, Arsenal will face Aston Villa, a team with their own aspirations Villa harbours ambitions of qualifying for the Champions League next season. Consequently, they too will be under pressure to secure a victory.

It will be tough, but Villa has players who can hurt Arsenal if they get the chance. Does that mean Arsenal will not win? While predicting the game, Crouch said on the Peter Crouch Podcast:

“We’ve all got Arsenal 3-1. I don’t worry about Arsenal going forward ever, but defensively, they have just been so solid. They don’t look like they are going to concede.

We cannot underestimate Villa or any other opponent that we have left until the end of this season, so this game will be a tough fixture.

