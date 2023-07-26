Peter Crouch names two Arsenal stars he hopes thrive this season

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch has extended his best wishes to Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice for the upcoming season. Crouch admires both players and hopes they have a successful campaign.

Bukayo Saka has proven to be a crucial player for Arsenal and showcased impressive performances last season, contributing significantly to the team’s strong league showing.

On the other hand, Arsenal recently broke the British transfer record to sign Declan Rice from West Ham. Rice’s remarkable performances, particularly in the Europa Conference League victory with West Ham, have earned him praise as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

Arsenal fans have high expectations for Rice and believe he can elevate the team’s midfield significantly. Crouch is among those who are keen to see Rice succeed and lift Arsenal to greater heights in the upcoming season.

The ex-striker said on The Peter Crouch Podcast while speaking with Rio Ferdinand:

“I like players who play with a smile on their face.

“I look at Declan Rice, [Bukayo] Saka, [Jack] Grealish.

“Like, they’re the ones you want to see do well.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice and Saka will be very important players for us in the next campaign and we expect them to shine.

Saka is already an established player for the team and one of the best in Europe, while Rice might need less time to hit his best form.

