Peter Crouch picks ex-Arsenal hard man as one of the people he would go to a fight with

Peter Crouch was one of the tallest footballers in the world when he played for teams like Liverpool and Southampton.

It has to be said that Crouch would probably need someone’s help when he gets into a fight on a night out, he is a bit gangly.

The new Sports Mail columnist has revealed that he would indeed need help if he was to get in a fight and he went on to pick the former teammates that he would go with if he got into a fight.

The striker played with a number of distinguished and strong players during his career and he wouldn’t struggle to get someone to accompany him to a fight, however, he has chosen five players that he would call.

One of the players is ex-Arsenal hard man Sol Campbell. Campbell is one of the hardest defenders to play football.

The defender was Crouch’s teammate in the England national team and he has chosen him as one player who he would be confident to go into a fight with.

He was asked players he would want beside him in a fight, and he wrote:

“I’m not going to give you three. I’m going to give you the ultimate 5-a-side team.

“The first pick is Robert Huth.

“He puts his head in where it hurts, he has an unbelievably high-pain threshold and, let’s be honest, would you pick a fight with him?

“After that we’ve got John Terry…Hermann Hreidarsson, with his ferocious handshakes and headlocks, is a shoo-in.

“We’ll then take Andy Carroll – I wouldn’t want a right hook off him – and Sol Campbell.

“I’d walk into any bar in the world with those men by my side and feel very confident I could finish my drink in peace.”